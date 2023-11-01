Coming up for Sidney Crosby (15 goals) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-11-3), on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET, are the Florida Panthers on the road.

Upcoming Pittsburgh games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Panthers A 7:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Coyotes H 7:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Canadiens A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Maple Leafs A 7:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Wild H 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Hurricanes H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Senators A 7:00 PM
Wed, Dec 27 Islanders A 7:30 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Blues H 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Islanders H 6:00 PM

Pittsburgh's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Florida Panthers
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Amerant Bank Arena
  • Broadcast: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network
  • Moneylines: Panthers -160, Penguins +135
  • Total: 6.5 goals

Top Pittsburgh players

  • Jake Guentzel: 10 goals and 19 assists
  • Crosby: 15 goals and 12 assists
  • Evgeni Malkin: 10 goals and 11 assists
  • Alex Nedeljkovic: 2-2-1 record, .931 save percentage, 11 goals allowed

