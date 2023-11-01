It's not enough to simply be a fan of Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for Howell and your favorite team by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with Howell's updated numbers.

Sam Howell 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 264 397 66.5% 2,783 17 9 7.0 31 174 1

Howell Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Cardinals 19 31 202 1 1 2 11 1 Week 2 @Broncos 27 39 299 2 0 2 13 0 Week 3 Bills 19 29 170 0 4 1 18 0 Week 4 @Eagles 29 41 290 1 0 6 40 0 Week 5 Bears 37 51 388 2 1 4 19 0 Week 6 @Falcons 14 23 151 3 0 4 3 0 Week 7 @Giants 22 42 249 0 1 2 15 0 Week 8 Eagles 39 52 397 4 1 3 11 0 Week 9 @Patriots 29 45 325 1 1 5 27 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 29 44 312 3 0 2 17 0

Sam Howell's Next Game

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants

Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: FOX

FOX

Giants -9.5

Giants -9.5 Over/Under: 37 points

