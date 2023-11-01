It's not enough to simply be a fan of T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers. You need to look the part, too. Represent Watt and your favorite team by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with Watt's updated stats.

T.J. Watt 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 30 9.0 10.5 1 6

Watt Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 49ers 3.0 1.0 5 0 1 Week 2 Browns 1.0 2.0 4 0 1 Week 3 @Raiders 2.0 2.0 2 0 0 Week 4 @Texans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 5 Ravens 2.0 2.0 2 0 2 Week 7 @Rams 0.0 0.0 1 1 1 Week 8 Jaguars 0.5 0.0 2 0 1 Week 9 Titans 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 10 Packers 1.0 1.0 8 0 0

T.J. Watt's Next Game

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: CBS

Browns -1 Over/Under: 33 points

