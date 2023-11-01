2023 TOTO Japan Classic Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
At the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic, from November 2- 5 at Taiheiyo Club ($2M purse), Hyo Joo Kim is the favorite at +650. Gemma Dryburgh is the defending champ.
Want to place a bet on the TOTO Japan Classic? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
TOTO Japan Classic First Round Information
- Start Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Taiheiyo Club
- Location: Omitama, Japan
- Par/Distance: Par 478/6,598 yards
Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a free trial to Fubo!
TOTO Japan Classic Best Odds to Win
Hyo Joo Kim
- Tee Time: 8:39 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +650
Kim Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|BMW Ladies Championship
|16th
|-9
|7
|68-71-72-68
|The Ascendant LPGA
|1st
|-13
|0
|64-68-70-69
|Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
|48th
|-6
|13
|70-67-70
Click here to bet on Kim at the TOTO Japan Classic with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Xiyu Lin
- Tee Time: 8:17 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1200
Lin Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Maybank Championship
|20th
|-10
|11
|69-70-69-70
|Buick LPGA Shanghai
|21st
|-8
|6
|70-69-70-71
|Kroger Queen City Championship
|19th
|-7
|9
|73-69-71-68
Click here to bet on Lin with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Nasa Hataoka
- Tee Time: 8:50 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1400
Hataoka Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Maybank Championship
|11th
|-14
|7
|69-69-64-72
|BMW Ladies Championship
|41st
|-4
|12
|72-71-71-70
|Buick LPGA Shanghai
|41st
|-4
|10
|72-70-70-72
Want to place a bet on Hataoka in the TOTO Japan Classic? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Yuka Saso
- Tee Time: 8:06 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1400
Saso Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Maybank Championship
|20th
|-10
|11
|67-73-71-67
|BMW Ladies Championship
|34th
|-5
|11
|72-69-69-73
|Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
|23rd
|-10
|9
|65-70-68
Think Saso can win the TOTO Japan Classic? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Ayaka Furue
- Tee Time: 9:01 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1600
Furue Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Maybank Championship
|29th
|-9
|12
|66-72-69-72
|BMW Ladies Championship
|10th
|-11
|5
|64-75-71-67
|Portland Classic
|26th
|-12
|14
|68-69-71-68
Click here to bet on Furue at the TOTO Japan Classic with BetMGM Sportsbook!
TOTO Japan Classic Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Rose Zhang
|+1600
|Jiyai Shin
|+2000
|Hannah Green
|+2000
|Jenny Shin
|+2500
|Seon Woo Bae
|+2800
|Kokona Sakurai
|+2800
|Yuna Nishimura
|+3500
|Jennifer Kupcho
|+3500
|Ai Suzuki
|+4000
|Erika Hara
|+4000
Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.