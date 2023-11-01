Coming up for the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5) is a game at home versus the Drexel Dragons, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to see the West Virginia Mountaineers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming West Virginia games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Drexel H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 UMass N 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Radford H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 23 Toledo H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Ohio State N 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Houston A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 9 Kansas State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Texas H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Oklahoma A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Kansas H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 23 UCF A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Oklahoma State A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Cincinnati H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 BYU H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Texas A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

West Virginia's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Drexel Dragons
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: WVU Coliseum
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for West Virginia's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top West Virginia players

Shop for West Virginia gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Quinn Slazinski 8 17.4 5.0 2.3 0.3 0.3 44.3% (43-97) 36.4% (16-44)
Jesse Edwards 8 16.3 9.9 1.0 0.4 1.9 57.5% (46-80) 0.0% (0-4)
Kobe Johnson 8 10.6 3.5 3.0 0.8 0.8 39.7% (31-78) 22.7% (5-22)
Seth Wilson 8 6.3 3.4 1.4 1.0 0.1 23.5% (16-68) 31.4% (11-35)
Ofri Naveh 8 5.9 5.0 2.0 0.8 0.3 28.9% (11-38) 26.7% (4-15)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.