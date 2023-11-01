Coming up for the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5) is a game at home versus the Drexel Dragons, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming West Virginia games

West Virginia's next matchup information

Opponent: Drexel Dragons

Drexel Dragons Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: WVU Coliseum

WVU Coliseum Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top West Virginia players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Quinn Slazinski 8 17.4 5.0 2.3 0.3 0.3 44.3% (43-97) 36.4% (16-44) Jesse Edwards 8 16.3 9.9 1.0 0.4 1.9 57.5% (46-80) 0.0% (0-4) Kobe Johnson 8 10.6 3.5 3.0 0.8 0.8 39.7% (31-78) 22.7% (5-22) Seth Wilson 8 6.3 3.4 1.4 1.0 0.1 23.5% (16-68) 31.4% (11-35) Ofri Naveh 8 5.9 5.0 2.0 0.8 0.3 28.9% (11-38) 26.7% (4-15)

