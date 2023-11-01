Buy Tickets for West Virginia Mountaineers Women's Basketball Games
West Virginia's 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign resumes (the Mountaineers are currently 8-0) on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, at home versus the Delaware State Hornets.
Upcoming West Virginia games
West Virginia's next matchup information
- Opponent: Delaware State Hornets
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: WVU Coliseum
Top West Virginia players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|JJ Quinerly
|8
|17.6
|3.3
|2.3
|2.6
|0.1
|48.1% (52-108)
|36.4% (12-33)
|Jordan Harrison
|8
|13.1
|4.3
|6.5
|3.1
|0.0
|49.2% (32-65)
|43.3% (13-30)
|Lauren Fields
|8
|12.1
|2.6
|2.6
|2.6
|0.5
|44.3% (35-79)
|40.7% (22-54)
|Kyah Watson
|8
|8.4
|5.8
|1.4
|2.0
|0.3
|56.9% (29-51)
|45.5% (5-11)
|Jayla Hemingway
|8
|7.3
|2.1
|1.8
|1.1
|0.0
|32.0% (16-50)
|33.3% (7-21)
