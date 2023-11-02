Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Connor Heyward will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 9 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), versus the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are ranked 20th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 232 per game.

Heyward has 12 receptions for 89 yards so far this season. He's been targeted 19 times, resulting in 14.8 yards per game.

Heyward vs. the Titans

Heyward vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games Tennessee has allowed three opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Titans have allowed six opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Tennessee has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 232 passing yards per game conceded by the Titans defense makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Titans have surrendered seven passing TDs to their opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks third in NFL play.

Connor Heyward Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-111)

Heyward Receiving Insights

Heyward has been targeted on 19 of his team's 232 passing attempts this season (8.2% target share).

He has picked up 4.7 yards per target (89 yards on 19 targets).

Heyward does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Heyward (three red zone targets) has been targeted 14.3% of the time in the red zone (21 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Heyward's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 5 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 9/10/2023 Week 1 4 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

