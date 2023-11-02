Should you wager on Diontae Johnson scoring a touchdown in the Pittsburgh Steelers' upcoming Week 9 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Diontae Johnson score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has put together a 212-yard campaign thus far (70.7 yards per game), reeling in 16 throws out of 26 targets.

Having played three games this year, Johnson has not had a TD reception.

Diontae Johnson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 6 3 48 0 Week 7 @Rams 6 5 79 0 Week 8 Jaguars 14 8 85 0

