Will George Pickens find his way into the end zone when the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans meet in Week 9 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will George Pickens score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)

Pickens' 522 yards receiving (74.6 per game) top the Steelers. He has been targeted 53 times, and has 28 catches plus three TDs.

Pickens has a touchdown catch in three of seven games this season, but no games with more than one.

George Pickens Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 7 5 36 0 Week 2 Browns 10 4 127 1 Week 3 @Raiders 6 4 75 0 Week 4 @Texans 7 3 25 0 Week 5 Ravens 10 6 130 1 Week 7 @Rams 8 5 107 0 Week 8 Jaguars 5 1 22 1

