Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren will be up against the Tennessee Titans and their 16th-ranked rushing defense in Week 9, starting at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.

Warren has compiled 175 rushing yards (25.0 ypg) on 45 carries while scoring one rushing TD. As a pass-catcher, Warren has posted 26 catches for 184 yards (26.3 ypg) .

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Warren and the Steelers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Warren vs. the Titans

Warren vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games The Titans have let one opposing rusher to pick up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Tennessee has given up one or more rushing TDs to three opposing players this year.

The Titans have let one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Warren will play against the NFL's 16th-ranked rush defense this week. The Titans allow 107.4 yards on the ground per contest.

The Titans' defense is ranked sixth in the league with four rushing TDs allowed so far this season.

Watch Steelers vs Titans on Fubo!

Jaylen Warren Rushing Props vs. the Titans

Rushing Yards: 23.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Warren with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Warren Rushing Insights

Warren has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him two times in seven opportunities this season.

The Steelers pass on 58.6% of their plays and run on 41.4%. They are 31st in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 164 rushes this season. He's taken 45 of those carries (27.4%).

Warren has rushed for a touchdown once this season in seven games played.

He has 11.1% of his team's nine offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has four red zone rushing carries (30.8% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Jaylen Warren Receiving Props vs the Titans

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-115)

Warren Receiving Insights

In five of seven games this year, Warren has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Warren has 13.8% of his team's target share (32 targets on 232 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 32 times, averaging 5.8 yards per target (112th in NFL).

Having played seven games this season, Warren has not tallied a TD reception.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Warren's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 ATT / 32 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/1/2023 Week 4 8 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.