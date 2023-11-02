In the Week 9 tilt between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, will Jaylen Warren score a touchdown? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jaylen Warren score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)

Warren has 175 yards on 45 carries (25 ypg) this season, with one rushing touchdown.

Warren has also made an impact in the passing game, catching 26 passes for 184 yards (26.3 per game).

Jaylen Warren Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 49ers 3 6 0 5 12 0 Week 2 Browns 6 20 0 4 66 0 Week 3 @Raiders 8 29 0 3 23 0 Week 4 @Texans 8 29 0 6 26 0 Week 5 Ravens 9 40 0 3 39 0 Week 7 @Rams 6 32 1 1 -1 0 Week 8 Jaguars 5 19 0 4 19 0

