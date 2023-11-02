Before you set your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 9, take a look at our flex rankings below.

Top fantasy FLEXs this season heading into Week 9

Name Team Position Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Tyreek Hill Dolphins WR 211.8 26.5 Christian McCaffrey 49ers RB 200.4 25.1 A.J. Brown Eagles WR 183.9 23 Stefon Diggs Bills WR 172.8 21.6 Travis Etienne Jaguars RB 163.9 20.5 Raheem Mostert Dolphins RB 156.1 19.5 Puka Nacua Rams WR 152.9 19.1 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals WR 149 21.3 Keenan Allen Chargers WR 148.9 21.3 D.J. Moore Bears WR 143.1 17.9 Adam Thielen Panthers WR 141.7 20.2 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions WR 139.9 20 Travis Kelce Chiefs TE 136.3 19.5 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys WR 130.6 18.7 Jordan Addison Vikings WR 126.4 15.8 Zack Moss Colts RB 125.2 17.9 Michael Pittman Jr. Colts WR 122.9 15.4 D'Andre Swift Eagles RB 120.6 15.1 Davante Adams Raiders WR 118.9 14.9 T.J. Hockenson Vikings TE 116.8 14.6 Alvin Kamara Saints RB 113.8 22.8 Mike Evans Buccaneers WR 113.7 16.2 Kenneth Walker III Seahawks RB 112.6 16.1 Christian Kirk Jaguars WR 111.6 14 Kyren Williams Rams RB 111.1 18.5 Josh Jacobs Raiders RB 111 13.9 Sam LaPorta Lions TE 110.4 13.8 Isiah Pacheco Chiefs RB 109.9 13.7 Justin Jefferson Vikings WR 109.1 21.8 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers WR 109 15.6 Nico Collins Texans WR 108.7 15.5 Jakobi Meyers Raiders WR 108.4 15.5 Mark Andrews Ravens TE 107.7 15.4 Bijan Robinson Falcons RB 107.5 13.4 Marquise Brown Cardinals WR 106.5 13.3 DeVonta Smith Eagles WR 105.2 13.2 Derrick Henry Titans RB 103.5 14.8 Terry McLaurin Commanders WR 103.5 12.9 Courtland Sutton Broncos WR 103 12.9 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins WR 102.8 14.7 Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders RB 102.7 12.8 Gabriel Davis Bills WR 102.2 12.8 Devon Achane Dolphins RB 101.7 25.4 Chris Olave Saints WR 101.7 12.7 Breece Hall Jets RB 100.2 14.3 Kendrick Bourne Patriots WR 100 12.5 George Pickens Steelers WR 99.8 14.3 DeAndre Hopkins Titans WR 99.4 14.2 Josh Downs Colts WR 99.3 12.4 Garrett Wilson Jets WR 98.5 14.1 Tony Pollard Cowboys RB 98.1 14 James Cook Bills RB 97.8 12.2 Zay Flowers Ravens WR 97.3 12.2 Jahmyr Gibbs Lions RB 96.4 16.1 Rashid Shaheed Saints WR 96.2 12 George Kittle 49ers TE 94.5 11.8 Drake London Falcons WR 93.7 11.7 Chris Godwin Buccaneers WR 92.6 13.2 Evan Engram Jaguars TE 92.4 11.6 Tyler Lockett Seahawks WR 92 13.1

This Week's Games

