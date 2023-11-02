The Tennessee Titans (3-4) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday, November 2, 2023, and best bets information is available.

When is Steelers vs. Titans?

Game Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Best Moneyline Bet

The model projects the Steelers to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by slightly more points (3.7 to 3).

The Steelers have a 60.8% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Steelers have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.

This season, the Titans have won three out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.

This season, Tennessee has been at least a +130 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (-3)



Pittsburgh (-3) The Steelers have covered the spread four times in seven games with a set spread.

Pittsburgh has not covered a spread (0-1) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Titans have put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Tennessee is 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (37)



Over (37) Pittsburgh and Tennessee combine to average 2.0 fewer points per game than the total of 37 set for this game (including the playoffs).

The Steelers and the Titans have seen their opponents average a combined 4.0 more points per game than the point total of 37 set in this game.

One of the Steelers' seven games with a set total has hit the over (14.3%).

Two of the Titans' seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

Kenny Pickett Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 7 190.0 5 3.1 1

Will Levis Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 1 238.0 4 11.0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.