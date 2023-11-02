The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) are listed as close favorites (-2.5) against the Tennessee Titans (3-4) on Thursday, November 2, 2023. For this matchup, the over/under has been set at 36.5 points.

As the Steelers prepare for this matchup against the Titans, check out their betting trends and insights. The Titans' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they face the Steelers.

Steelers vs. Titans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Steelers vs. Titans Betting Insights

Pittsburgh's ATS record is 4-3-0 this season.

The Steelers don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of Pittsburgh's seven games with a set total has hit the over (14.3%).

Tennessee has four wins in seven contests against the spread this season.

The Titans' ATS record as 2.5-point underdogs or more is 4-2.

A pair of Tennessee seven games in 2023 have gone over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.