Big 12 Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 10
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Week 10 of the 2023 college football season features seven games involving Big 12 teams. Our computer model likes Houston (+4) against Baylor and betting the over/under in the TCU vs. Texas Tech matchup as best bets or parlay options.
Best Week 10 Big 12 Spread Bets
Pick: Houston +4 vs. Baylor
- Matchup: Houston Cougars at Baylor Bears
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Houston by 3.5 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Kansas State +4 vs. Texas
- Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas by 1.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Kansas +2.5 vs. Iowa State
- Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at Iowa State Cyclones
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Iowa State by 0.1 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 10 Big 12 Total Bets
Under 59.5 - TCU vs. Texas Tech
- Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Projected Total: 55.1 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 2
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Over 49.5 - Kansas State vs. Texas
- Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Total: 52.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Under 59.5 - UCF vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: UCF Knights at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Projected Total: 56.7 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Week 10 Big 12 Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Oklahoma
|7-1 (4-1 Big 12)
|41.9 / 18.9
|489.8 / 370.3
|Texas
|7-1 (4-1 Big 12)
|34.5 / 16.0
|454.1 / 328.0
|Oklahoma State
|6-2 (4-1 Big 12)
|31.1 / 24.4
|429.0 / 409.3
|Kansas State
|6-2 (4-1 Big 12)
|37.4 / 15.9
|464.6 / 343.8
|Iowa State
|5-3 (4-1 Big 12)
|23.9 / 19.8
|337.8 / 326.4
|Kansas
|6-2 (3-2 Big 12)
|35.8 / 28.1
|443.1 / 401.6
|West Virginia
|5-3 (3-2 Big 12)
|30.8 / 26.5
|401.0 / 378.0
|TCU
|4-4 (2-3 Big 12)
|29.4 / 23.0
|464.9 / 379.5
|BYU
|5-3 (2-3 Big 12)
|24.9 / 25.6
|300.6 / 391.4
|Texas Tech
|3-5 (2-3 Big 12)
|30.0 / 25.4
|407.4 / 366.5
|Baylor
|3-5 (2-3 Big 12)
|22.5 / 30.0
|388.5 / 398.6
|Houston
|3-5 (1-4 Big 12)
|25.3 / 32.5
|382.9 / 416.1
|UCF
|3-5 (0-5 Big 12)
|33.4 / 29.9
|495.0 / 402.0
|Cincinnati
|2-6 (0-5 Big 12)
|25.3 / 28.4
|444.5 / 375.4
