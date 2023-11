Central Division foes meet when the Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3) visit the Indiana Pacers (2-2) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3, 2023. The Pacers are 1.5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The over/under is set at 229.5 in the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -1.5 229.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Just one of Cleveland's five matchups has gone over 229.5 points.

Cleveland has had an average of 212.4 points in its games this season, 17.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Cavaliers have covered the spread once in five opportunities this season.

Cleveland has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

Cleveland has played as a favorite of -125 or more twice this season and split those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Cavaliers, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Cavaliers vs Pacers Additional Info

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The 103.6 points per game the Cavaliers record are 21.4 fewer points than the Pacers give up (125).

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Point Insights (Last Season)

Cavaliers Pacers 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 116.3 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 10-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 40-24 10-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 33-31 106.9 Points Allowed (PG) 119.5 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 39-24 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-6 48-15 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-6

