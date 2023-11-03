Heading into a matchup with the Indiana Pacers (2-2), the Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Cavaliers head into this game following a 95-89 victory over the Knicks on Wednesday. Donovan Mitchell scored a team-leading 30 points for the Cavaliers in the victory.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal Darius Garland PG Questionable Hamstring 15.0 2.0 5.0 Ty Jerome SG Questionable Ankle 2.0 0.5 1.5 Jarrett Allen C Out Ankle

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Tyrese Haliburton: Questionable (Ankle), Jalen Smith: Questionable (Knee)

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSOH

