The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3) visit the Indiana Pacers (2-2) in a matchup of Central Division rivals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 3, 2023. This is the second matchup between the teams this season.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers vs Pacers Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

This season, the Cavaliers have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% lower than the 48% of shots the Pacers' opponents have made.

The Pacers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 10th.

The Cavaliers average 21.4 fewer points per game (103.6) than the Pacers give up (125).

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers averaged 113.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 111.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.9 points per contest.

Cleveland gave up 105 points per game last year at home, which was 3.8 fewer points than it allowed in road games (108.8).

In terms of total three-pointers made, the Cavaliers fared better at home last year, sinking 11.9 per game, compared to 11.3 away from home. Meanwhile, they put up a 36.6% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.8% mark when playing on the road.

Cavaliers Injuries