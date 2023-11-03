The Dallas Mavericks (4-0) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Denver Nuggets (4-1) on November 3, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Nuggets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).

In games Denver shoots better than 48.3% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Nuggets are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 13th.

The 110.8 points per game the Nuggets score are just 2.7 fewer points than the Mavericks allow (113.5).

When Denver puts up more than 113.5 points, it is 2-0.

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Nuggets gave up to their opponents (47.8%).

Dallas put together a 25-16 straight up record in games it shot better than 47.8% from the field.

The Mavericks were the 30th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Nuggets finished 16th.

The Mavericks scored an average of 114.2 points per game last year, just 1.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allowed to opponents.

Dallas went 26-16 last season when it scored more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, the Nuggets scored 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they did on the road (112.2).

At home, Denver ceded 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than on the road (115.3).

In home games, the Nuggets sunk 1.1 more treys per game (12.4) than away from home (11.3). They also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (39.0%) compared to on the road (36.7%).

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Mavericks averaged 115.4 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 113.1.

At home, the Mavericks conceded 112.7 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than they allowed away (115.6).

At home, the Mavericks knocked down 14.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 fewer than they averaged on the road (15.5). Their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36.5%) than on the road (37.6%) too.

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Vlatko Cancar Out Knee Jamal Murray Questionable Quadricep Nikola Jokic Questionable Back Christian Braun Questionable Shin

Mavericks Injuries