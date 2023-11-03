West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Wayne County, West Virginia this week.
Wayne County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Tolsia High School at Parkersburg Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Parkersburg, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
