Ahead of Week 10 of the college football schedule, let's dig into our freshly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the Big South compares to the competition.

Big South Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Gardner-Webb

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 7-2

4-4 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 34th

34th Last Game: W 38-34 vs UT Martin

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Bryant

@ Bryant Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Bryant

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-5

4-4 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 57th

57th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 83rd

83rd Last Game: W 47-24 vs Charleston Southern

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Charleston Southern

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 3-6

3-5 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 98th

98th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 60th

60th Last Game: L 47-24 vs Bryant

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Tennessee State

Tennessee State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Robert Morris

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 1-8

2-6 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 114th

114th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 64th

64th Last Game: L 38-13 vs Tennessee Tech

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Southeast Missouri State

@ Southeast Missouri State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

