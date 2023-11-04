The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Erik Karlsson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Erik Karlsson score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370

Karlsson stats and insights

Karlsson has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.

On the power play, Karlsson has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Karlsson averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are giving up 44 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

