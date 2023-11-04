Erik Karlsson will be on the ice when the Pittsburgh Penguins and San Jose Sharks meet on Saturday at SAP Center at San Jose, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Karlsson in that upcoming Penguins-Sharks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Erik Karlsson vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

Karlsson's plus-minus this season, in 25:23 per game on the ice, is -1.

In two of nine games this year, Karlsson has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Karlsson has a point in three of nine games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Karlsson has an assist in three of nine games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Karlsson hits the over on his points over/under is 65.4%, based on the odds.

Karlsson has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-34) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

