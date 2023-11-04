SEC opponents match up when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0) and the No. 14 Missouri Tigers (7-1) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia has been finding success on both offense and defense, ranking fourth-best in total offense (507 yards per game) and eighth-best in total defense (272.1 yards allowed per game). From an offensive angle, Missouri is putting up 441.8 total yards per game (29th-ranked). It ranks 38th in the FBS on defense (338 total yards allowed per game).

Georgia vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Georgia vs. Missouri Key Statistics

Georgia Missouri 507 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.8 (37th) 272.1 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338 (33rd) 172.1 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.6 (77th) 334.9 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.1 (20th) 9 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (8th) 10 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (108th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has recorded 2,467 yards (308.4 ypg) on 192-of-263 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has 555 rushing yards on 96 carries with eight touchdowns.

This season, Kendall Milton has carried the ball 49 times for 251 yards (31.4 per game) and four touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' leads his squad with 566 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 41 catches (out of 53 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has caught 35 passes for 365 yards (45.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has a total of 341 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 20 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has 2,236 passing yards, or 279.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 69.7% of his passes and has thrown 15 touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 18.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner five times.

Cody Schrader has rushed 140 times for 807 yards, with nine touchdowns.

Nathaniel Peat has racked up 274 yards (on 62 carries) with two touchdowns.

Luther Burden III's 898 receiving yards (112.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 60 receptions on 86 targets with six touchdowns.

Theo Wease has caught 36 passes and compiled 440 receiving yards (55 per game) with five touchdowns.

Mookie Cooper has racked up 359 reciving yards (44.9 ypg) this season.

