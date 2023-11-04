Kris Letang will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Pittsburgh Penguins face the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Prop bets for Letang in that upcoming Penguins-Sharks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Kris Letang vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Letang Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Letang has averaged 24:27 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Letang has yet to score a goal through nine games this season.

Letang has a point in four of nine games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Letang has posted an assist in a game four times this year in nine games played, including multiple assists once.

Letang's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he hits the over.

Letang has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Letang Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 44 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-34).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 9 Games 2 5 Points 0 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

