Will Marcus Pettersson Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 4?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Marcus Pettersson a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Marcus Pettersson score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Pettersson stats and insights
- Pettersson is yet to score through nine games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.
- Pettersson has no points on the power play.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.
Penguins vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
