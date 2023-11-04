Penguins vs. Sharks Injury Report Today - November 4
The injury report for the Pittsburgh Penguins (3-6) ahead of their matchup with the San Jose Sharks (0-9-1) currently features four players. The matchup is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4.
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mark Pysyk
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|John Ludvig
|D
|Out
|Concussion
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Will Butcher
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Benning
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Mitchell Russell
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Logan Couture
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alexander Barabanov
|LW
|Out
|Finger
Penguins vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT
- Location: San Jose, California
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Penguins Season Insights
- The Penguins' 26 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the league.
- Its goal differential (-3) ranks 21st in the league.
Sharks Season Insights
- With 10 goals (one per game), the Sharks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.
- San Jose's total of 44 goals given up (4.4 per game) ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -34, they are 32nd in the league.
Penguins vs. Sharks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-250)
|Sharks (+190)
|6.5
