The Pittsburgh Penguins (3-6) hit the road against the San Jose Sharks (0-9-1, losers of 10 straight) at SAP Center at San Jose. The contest on Saturday, November 4 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT.

Here's our pick for who will claim the win in Saturday's game.

Penguins vs. Sharks Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final result of Penguins 3, Sharks 2.

  • Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-250)
  • Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)
  • Spread Pick: Sharks (+1.5)

Penguins vs Sharks Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

  • In the one game this season the Penguins registered only one goal, they lost.
  • Pittsburgh has lost all three games this season when it scored exactly two goals.
  • The Penguins are 3-2-0 in the five games when they have scored three or more goals (to record six points).
  • In games when it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 1-6-0 (two points).
  • The Penguins have been outshot by opponents twice, and won both times (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank
21st 2.89 Goals Scored 1 32nd
22nd 3.22 Goals Allowed 4.4 32nd
1st 35.8 Shots 25.2 32nd
6th 28.8 Shots Allowed 37.7 32nd
21st 14.81% Power Play % 14.81% 21st
12th 82.14% Penalty Kill % 69.23% 31st

Penguins vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

  • When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT
  • Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

