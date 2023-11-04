Player prop bet odds for Evgeni Malkin, Tomas Hertl and others are listed when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Penguins vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Penguins vs. Sharks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

One of Pittsburgh's most productive offensive players this season is Malkin, who has 11 points (five goals, six assists) and plays an average of 18:14 per game.

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Oct. 30 1 1 2 5 vs. Senators Oct. 28 0 0 0 0 vs. Avalanche Oct. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Stars Oct. 24 0 0 0 3 at Blues Oct. 21 1 0 1 2

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Sidney Crosby has 10 points (1.1 per game), scoring five goals and adding five assists.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Oct. 30 0 1 1 11 vs. Senators Oct. 28 1 1 2 3 vs. Avalanche Oct. 26 1 0 1 4 vs. Stars Oct. 24 0 1 1 3 at Blues Oct. 21 0 0 0 3

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Jake Guentzel's nine points this season have come via two goals and seven assists.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Oct. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Senators Oct. 28 1 0 1 10 vs. Avalanche Oct. 26 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Oct. 24 0 1 1 7 at Blues Oct. 21 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Hertl has collected one goal and four assists in 10 games for San Jose, good for five points.

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 at Capitals Oct. 29 0 0 0 2 at Hurricanes Oct. 27 0 0 0 0 at Lightning Oct. 26 0 0 0 4 at Panthers Oct. 24 0 0 0 1

Fabian Zetterlund Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)

Fabian Zetterlund is a key piece of the offense for San Jose with four total points this season. He has scored three goals and added one assist in 10 games.

Zetterlund Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Nov. 2 1 0 1 3 at Capitals Oct. 29 0 0 0 1 at Hurricanes Oct. 27 0 0 0 1 at Lightning Oct. 26 0 0 0 1 at Panthers Oct. 24 1 0 1 4

