For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Reilly Smith a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Reilly Smith score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

  • In three of nine games this season, Smith has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.
  • Smith has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 19% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have conceded 44 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

