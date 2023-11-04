Should you wager on Sidney Crosby to light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the San Jose Sharks face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Crosby stats and insights

  • In four of nine games this season, Crosby has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.
  • Crosby has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
  • Crosby averages 4.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.2%.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sharks are giving up 44 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

