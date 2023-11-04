On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the San Jose Sharks. Is Vinnie Hinostroza going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Vinnie Hinostroza score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Hinostroza 2022-23 stats and insights

Hinostroza scored in two of 26 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Hinostroza produced zero points on the power play last season.

He posted a 5.3% shooting percentage, taking 0.6 shots per game.

Sharks 2022-23 defensive stats

The Sharks ranked 30th in goals against, giving up 315 total goals (3.8 per game) in league play.

The Sharks earned four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 22.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

