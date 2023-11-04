When the West Virginia Mountaineers square off against the BYU Cougars at 7:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, our projection model predicts the Mountaineers will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

West Virginia vs. BYU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction BYU (+12.5) Over (48.5) West Virginia 30, BYU 22

Week 10 Big 12 Predictions

West Virginia Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mountaineers have an implied win probability of 83.3%.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread four times in seven games.

West Virginia has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.

The Mountaineers have played seven games this year and five of them have hit the over.

The average total for West Virginia games this season has been 52.5, 4.0 points higher than the total for this game.

BYU Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Cougars based on the moneyline is 21.1%.

The Cougars have gone 3-3-0 ATS this season.

BYU is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

Four of the Cougars' six games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

The average point total for BYU this season is 2.1 points higher than this game's over/under.

Mountaineers vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed West Virginia 30.8 26.5 31.8 21.0 29.8 32.0 BYU 24.9 25.6 29.3 14.3 20.5 37.0

