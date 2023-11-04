Fans watching from West Virginia will have their eyes on the BYU Cougars versus the West Virginia Mountaineers, which is one of many compelling options on the Week 10 college football schedule.

College Football Games to Watch in West Virginia on TV This Week

Marshall Thundering Herd at Appalachian State Mountaineers

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Kidd Brewer Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Appalachian State (-3.5)

BYU Cougars at West Virginia Mountaineers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: West Virginia (-12.5)

