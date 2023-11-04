Big 12 foes meet when the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-3) and the BYU Cougars (5-3) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

West Virginia is averaging 401 yards per game on offense, which ranks 59th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the Mountaineers rank 72nd, surrendering 378 yards per game. BYU ranks 86th in the FBS with 24.9 points per game on offense, and it ranks 69th with 25.6 points surrendered per contest on defense.

West Virginia vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX

Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

West Virginia vs. BYU Key Statistics

West Virginia BYU 401 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.6 (128th) 378 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.4 (75th) 203.3 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 81.3 (129th) 197.8 (105th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.4 (78th) 10 (45th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (45th) 11 (72nd) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (3rd)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene leads West Virginia with 1,340 yards (167.5 ypg) on 85-of-159 passing with eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 404 rushing yards on 72 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.

CJ Donaldson has racked up 574 yards on 133 carries while finding paydirt seven times.

Devin Carter has hauled in 20 catches for 358 yards (44.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Hudson Clement has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 298 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kole Taylor has been the target of 41 passes and hauled in 24 grabs for 262 yards, an average of 32.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis has racked up 1,716 yards on 57.4% passing while tossing 12 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

LJ Martin has rushed for 438 yards on 96 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Aidan Robbins has racked up 134 yards (on 43 attempts).

Chase Roberts' 459 receiving yards (57.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 33 receptions on 55 targets with four touchdowns.

Darius Lassiter has put up a 347-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 28 passes on 51 targets.

Isaac Rex's 49 targets have resulted in 25 receptions for 332 yards and one touchdown.

