The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-3) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the BYU Cougars (5-3) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points. An over/under of 51 points has been set for the contest.

West Virginia vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 City: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

West Virginia vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline BYU Moneyline BetMGM West Virginia (-10.5) 51 -375 +290 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel West Virginia (-10) 51.5 -385 +300 Bet on this game with FanDuel

West Virginia vs. BYU Betting Trends

West Virginia has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Mountaineers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

BYU has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cougars have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

West Virginia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big 12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

