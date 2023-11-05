Will Amari Cooper Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Amari Cooper did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. All of Cooper's stats can be found on this page.
In the air, Cooper has been targeted 58 times, with season stats of 478 yards on 30 receptions (15.9 per catch) and one TD.
Amari Cooper Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- The Browns have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- David Bell (DNP/knee): 4 Rec; 33 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- David Njoku (DNP/ankle): 28 Rec; 293 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Browns vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Cooper 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|58
|30
|478
|74
|1
|15.9
Cooper Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|7
|3
|37
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|10
|7
|90
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|8
|7
|116
|1
|Week 4
|Ravens
|6
|1
|16
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|8
|4
|108
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|8
|2
|22
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|11
|6
|89
|0
