With the Washington Commanders taking on the New England Patriots in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Brian Robinson Jr. a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Robinson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Brian Robinson Jr. score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has taken 95 attempts for a team-leading 384 rushing yards (48.0 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

Robinson also has 133 receiving yards on 13 catches (16.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns..

Robinson has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this season, and has scored in three games.

In two of eight games this year, he has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Brian Robinson Jr. Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 19 59 0 1 7 1 Week 2 @Broncos 18 87 2 2 42 0 Week 3 Bills 10 70 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 14 45 1 2 6 0 Week 5 Bears 6 10 0 4 33 0 Week 6 @Falcons 10 31 0 2 25 1 Week 7 @Giants 8 23 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 10 59 0 2 20 0

Rep Brian Robinson Jr. with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.