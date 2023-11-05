Brian Robinson Jr. has a tough matchup when his Washington Commanders play the New England Patriots in Week 9 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Patriots concede 97.9 rushing yards per game, ninth-best in the league.

Robinson, on 95 carries, has rushed for a team-high 384 total yards (48 ypg) while scoring four rushing TDs. Robinson also averages 16.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 13 balls for 133 yards on the year while scoring two receiving touchdowns.

Robinson vs. the Patriots

Robinson vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing rusher has put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Patriots during the 2023 season.

New England has given up one or more rushing TDs to six opposing players this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Patriots this season.

The Patriots give up 97.9 rushing yards per game, the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense this season.

So far this year, the Patriots have conceded seven passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.9 per game. That ranks 19th among NFL defenses.

Brian Robinson Jr. Rushing Props vs. the Patriots

Rushing Yards: 43.5 (-111)

Robinson Rushing Insights

Robinson has hit the rushing yards over in three of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Commanders have passed 66.0% of the time and run 34.0% this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 95 of his team's 159 total rushing attempts this season (59.7%).

Robinson has a rushing touchdown in three of eight games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 31.6% of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

He has 15 red zone rushing carries (53.6% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Brian Robinson Jr. Receiving Props vs the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-110)

Robinson Receiving Insights

Robinson, in five of eight games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Robinson has been targeted on 16 of his team's 308 passing attempts this season (5.2% target share).

He has been targeted 16 times this season, averaging 8.3 yards per target.

Robinson has hauled in two touchdown catches this season in eight games, one apiece on two occasions.

With two red zone targets, Robinson has been on the receiving end of 5.6% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 ATT / 23 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 1 TD vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 6 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 45 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

