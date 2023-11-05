Best Bets, Odds for the Browns vs. Cardinals Game – Week 9
The Arizona Cardinals (1-7) bring a five-game losing streak into a meeting with the Cleveland Browns (4-3) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium, and here are some best bets recommendations.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Browns vs. Cardinals? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When is Browns vs. Cardinals?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Browns favored by 12.5, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (16.0 points). Put your money on the Browns.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Browns' implied win probability is 87.1%.
- The Browns have a 2-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Cleveland has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -675 or shorter.
- The Cardinals have entered the game as underdogs eight times this season and won once.
- Arizona has played as an underdog of +490 or more once this season and lost that game.
Who will win? The Browns or Cardinals? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Other Week 9 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Cleveland (-12.5)
- The Browns have covered the spread three times this season (3-3-1).
- The Cardinals are 4-4-0 against the spread this year.
- Arizona has not covered a spread (0-1) when it's at least 12.5-point underdogs.
Parlay your bets together on the Browns vs. Cardinals matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (38)
- The two teams average a combined 2.9 more points per game (40.9) than this matchup's over/under of 38 points.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 8.5 more points per game (46.5) than this matchup's over/under of 38 points.
- Three of the Browns' seven games with a set total have hit the over (42.9%).
- The Cardinals have hit the over in five of their eight games with a set total (62.5%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Deshaun Watson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|4
|170.8
|4
|20.8
|1
Trey McBride Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|8
|33.1
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.