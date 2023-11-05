The Arizona Cardinals (1-7) bring a five-game losing streak into a meeting with the Cleveland Browns (4-3) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium, and here are some best bets recommendations.

When is Browns vs. Cardinals?

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Browns favored by 12.5, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (16.0 points). Put your money on the Browns.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Browns' implied win probability is 87.1%.

The Browns have a 2-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Cleveland has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -675 or shorter.

The Cardinals have entered the game as underdogs eight times this season and won once.

Arizona has played as an underdog of +490 or more once this season and lost that game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Cleveland (-12.5)



Cleveland (-12.5) The Browns have covered the spread three times this season (3-3-1).

The Cardinals are 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

Arizona has not covered a spread (0-1) when it's at least 12.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (38)



Over (38) The two teams average a combined 2.9 more points per game (40.9) than this matchup's over/under of 38 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 8.5 more points per game (46.5) than this matchup's over/under of 38 points.

Three of the Browns' seven games with a set total have hit the over (42.9%).

The Cardinals have hit the over in five of their eight games with a set total (62.5%).

Deshaun Watson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 4 170.8 4 20.8 1

Trey McBride Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 33.1 1

