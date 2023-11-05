On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the Cleveland Browns will host the Arizona Cardinals.

Jerome Ford Touchdown Odds

Ford Odds to Score First TD: +430

Ford Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

Marquise Brown Touchdown Odds

Brown Odds to Score First TD: +1300

Brown Odds to Score Anytime TD: +550

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Amari Cooper - - 56.5 (-113) Jerome Ford - 49.5 (-113) 9.5 (-113) Kareem Hunt - 39.5 (-113) - Elijah Moore - - 33.5 (-113) David Njoku - - 36.5 (-113) Deshaun Watson 201.5 (-113) 16.5 (+102) -

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Marquise Brown - - 45.5 (-113) Keaontay Ingram - 44.5 (-113) 10.5 (-106) Rondale Moore - - 18.5 (-113) Trey McBride - - 38.5 (-113) Clayton Tune 162.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) -

