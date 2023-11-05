Browns vs. Cardinals Injury Report — Week 9
Scan the injury report for the Cleveland Browns (4-3), which currently has 18 players listed, as the Browns prepare for their matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (1-7) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, November 5 at 1:00 PM .
In their most recent game, the Browns lost 24-20 to the Seattle Seahawks.
The Cardinals' last game was a 31-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Marquise Goodwin
|WR
|Illness
|Full Participation In Practice
|Grant Delpit
|S
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tony Fields II
|LB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Alex Wright
|DE
|Knee
|Out
|Mike Ford
|CB
|Glute
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Myles Garrett
|DE
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Za'Darius Smith
|DE
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Sione Takitaki
|LB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Greg Newsome II
|CB
|Groin
|Out
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|David Bell
|WR
|Knee
|Out
|Joel Bitonio
|OG
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jedrick Wills Jr.
|OT
|Foot
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|David Njoku
|TE
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Dawand Jones
|OT
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Cameron Mitchell
|CB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Kevin Strong
|DL
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Krys Barnes
|LB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Trystan Colon-Castillo
|OL
|Calf
|Out
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|Toe
|Out
Browns vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Info: CBS
Browns Season Insights
- The Browns have the 18th-ranked offense this season (328.6 yards per game), and they've been even better defensively, ranking best with only 260 yards allowed per game.
- The Browns are putting up 22 points per game on offense (13th in NFL), and they rank 12th on defense with 19.9 points allowed per game.
- While the Browns rank third-worst in the NFL in passing offense with 180 passing yards per game, it's been a different story on defense, as they rank best (163.3 passing yards per game allowed).
- Cleveland owns the seventh-ranked defense this season in terms of rushing yards (96.7 rushing yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking second-best with 148.6 rushing yards per game.
- The Browns have the third-worst turnover margin in the league at -7, forcing 10 turnovers (16th in NFL) while turning it over 17 times (32nd in NFL).
Browns vs. Cardinals Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Browns (-11.5)
- Moneyline: Browns (-650), Cardinals (+475)
- Total: 38.5 points
