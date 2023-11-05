Bookmakers expect the Arizona Cardinals (1-7) to see their five-game losing streak continue, as they are 8.5-point underdogs in a matchup against the Cleveland Browns (4-3) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. For this game, an over/under of 37.5 has been set.

The Browns' betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Cardinals. The recent betting trends and insights for the Cardinals can be found in this article before they play the Browns.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Browns vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Other Week 9 Odds

Cleveland vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Browns vs. Cardinals Betting Insights

Cleveland has posted a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The teams have hit the over in three of Cleveland's seven games with a set total.

Arizona has four wins in eight contests against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have won twice ATS (2-2) as an 8.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Of eight Arizona games so far this season, five have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.