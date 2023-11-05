The Arizona Cardinals (1-7) enter a matchup against the Cleveland Browns (4-3) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on a five-game losing streak.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Browns and Cardinals can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Browns vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Browns 10 38.5 -500 +375

Browns vs. Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland Browns

Cleveland has an average point total of 39.4 in their matchups this year, 0.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Browns have covered the spread four times in seven games with a set spread.

The Browns have won two of their three games as moneyline favorites this season (66.7%).

Cleveland has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -500 or shorter.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have played five games this season that ended with a point total over 38.5 points.

The average over/under for Arizona's matchups this season is 43.3, 4.8 more points than this game's total.

The Cardinals are 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Cardinals have been the underdog eight times and won one of those games.

Arizona has a record of 1-1 when it is set as an underdog of +375 or more by bookmakers this season.

Browns vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Browns 22 19 19.9 9 39.4 3 7 Cardinals 18.9 20 26.6 28 43.3 5 8

Browns vs. Cardinals Betting Insights & Trends

Browns

Cleveland has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three games.

In its past three games, Cleveland has gone over the total twice.

The Browns have totaled just 15 more points than their opponents this season (2.1 per game), while the Cardinals have been outscored by 62 total points (7.7 per game).

Cardinals

Arizona has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three games.

In the Cardinals' past three contests, they have hit the over once.

The Browns have totaled only 15 more points than their opponents this season (2.1 per game), while the Cardinals have been outscored by 62 points (7.7 per game).

Browns Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.4 39.8 39 Implied Team Total AVG 21.4 21.5 21.3 ATS Record 4-3-0 3-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-1 0-3-1 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-1 0-1

Cardinals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.3 43.3 43.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25.8 25.3 26.3 ATS Record 4-4-0 3-1-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 4-0-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-7 1-3 0-4

