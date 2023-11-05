Cavaliers vs. Warriors November 5 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Golden State Warriors (0-1), on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, play the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0). The game starts at 6:00 PM ET on BSOH and NBCS-BA.
Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 5
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: BSOH, NBCS-BA
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Per game, Donovan Mitchell provided points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists last season. He also delivered 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.
- Last season, Evan Mobley recorded an average of 16.2 points, 9.0 boards and 2.8 assists per game.
- Darius Garland's numbers last season were 21.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per contest. He drained 46.2% of his shots from the field and 41.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 treys.
- Caris LeVert collected 12.1 points, 3.8 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, plus 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.
- Max Strus' numbers last season were 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He made 41.0% of his shots from the floor and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 treys.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Stephen Curry posted 29.4 points last season, plus 6.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds.
- Klay Thompson averaged 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists last year, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 4.4 made treys per contest (first in league).
- Chris Paul posted 13.9 points, 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds.
- Kevon Looney collected 7.0 points, 9.3 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 63.0% from the floor.
- Jonathan Kuminga recorded 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Cavaliers vs. Warriors Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Cavaliers
|Warriors
|112.3
|Points Avg.
|118.9
|106.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.1
|48.8%
|Field Goal %
|47.9%
|36.7%
|Three Point %
|38.5%
