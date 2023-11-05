The New England Patriots (2-6) will meet the Washington Commanders (3-5) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Gillette Stadium. The spread foreshadows a close game, with the Patriots favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 40.5 points.

This week's game that pits the Patriots against the Commanders is a great opportunity to make some live bets while you watch the action. Keep scrolling for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Sign up to live bet on the Patriots-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Commanders vs Patriots on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commanders vs. Patriots Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Commanders have led after the first quarter in two games, have trailed after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games .

The Patriots have led after the first quarter in three games, have trailed after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

New England's offense is averaging 4.6 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up four points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Commanders have lost the second quarter three times and won five times in eight games this season.

The Patriots have won the second quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

New England's offense is averaging 5.6 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 7.1 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Out of eight games this year, the Commanders have won the third quarter four times, been outscored three times, and tied one time.

In eight games this season, the Patriots have won the third quarter two times, lost five times, and been knotted up one time.

On offense, New England is averaging two points in the third quarter (30th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 3.3 points on average in the third quarter (10th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Commanders' eight games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter three times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up one time.

In eight games this year, the Patriots have won the fourth quarter two times, been outscored four times, and tied two times.

New England's offense is averaging 6.1 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering eight points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 9 In-Game Primers

Commanders vs. Patriots Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Commanders have had the lead four times (2-2 in those games) and have trailed four times (1-3) at the conclusion of the first half.

At the end of the first half, the Patriots have been winning four times and have been losing four times.

2nd Half

The Commanders have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games this season (3-2 record in those games). They've lost the second half in three games (0-3).

The Patriots have won the second half in two games this season (0-2 record in those games), and they've been outscored in the second half in six games (2-4).

New England's offense is averaging 8.1 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 11.3 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Patriots or the Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.