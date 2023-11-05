David Bell did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 9 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Bell's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Bell's season stats include 33 yards on four receptions (8.3 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted seven times.

David Bell Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Browns have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Amari Cooper (DNP/nir - rest): 30 Rec; 478 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD David Njoku (DNP/ankle): 28 Rec; 293 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Browns vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Bell 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 4 33 20 0 8.3

Bell Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 3 3 27 0 Week 6 49ers 3 1 6 0

