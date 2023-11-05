Deshaun Watson has a decent matchup when his Cleveland Browns meet the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Cardinals have conceded 225.1 passing yards per game, 19th in the NFL.

Watson leads Cleveland with 683 passing yards, or 170.8 per game. Watson has thrown for four touchdowns with three interceptions this season. Watson has contributed on the ground, too, with 83 yards (20.8 per game) on 15 carries and one TD.

Watson vs. the Cardinals

Watson vs the Cardinals (since 2021): No games

No games Arizona has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

Eight players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has given up at least two touchdown passes to three quarterbacks in 2023.

The Cardinals have given up at least three TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The 225.1 passing yards the Cardinals concede per outing makes them the 19th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Cardinals' defense is 25th in the league by giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (12 total passing TDs).

Deshaun Watson Passing Props vs. the Cardinals

Passing Yards: 206.5 (-115)

Watson Passing Insights

Watson has finished above his passing yards prop bet total twice this season.

The Browns have passed 50.3% of the time and run 49.7% this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Watson's 6.4 yards per attempt rank 25th in the league.

In three of four games this year, Watson completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TD passes once.

He has 38.5% of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

Watson accounts for 12.5% of his team's red zone plays, with five of his total 107 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Watson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Colts 10/22/2023 Week 7 1-for-5 / 5 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/24/2023 Week 3 27-for-33 / 289 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 9/18/2023 Week 2 22-for-40 / 235 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 6 ATT / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 9/10/2023 Week 1 16-for-29 / 154 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 5 ATT / 45 YDS / 1 TD

