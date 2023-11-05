Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Golden State Warriors at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Mobley, in his last action, had 14 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and four blocks in a 121-116 loss to the Pacers.

Below we will look at Mobley's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-122)

Over 14.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-147)

Over 9.5 (-147) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+118)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Warriors were ranked 21st in the league defensively last year, allowing 117.1 points per game.

Allowing 43.3 rebounds per game last year, the Warriors were 15th in the NBA in that category.

The Warriors were the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.7.

Allowing 12.9 made three-pointers per game last season, the Warriors were 23rd in the league in that category.

Evan Mobley vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 37 17 7 2 0 1 0 11/11/2022 39 20 13 4 0 2 0

