Jerome Ford was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 9 game against the Arizona Cardinals starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Ford's stats can be found below.

In terms of season stats, Ford has rushed for 381 yards on 87 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 4.4 yards per carry, and has 15 catches (21 targets) for 106 yards.

Jerome Ford Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Browns have no other running back on the injury report.

Week 9 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Ford 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 87 381 2 4.4 21 15 106 2

Ford Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bengals 15 36 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 16 106 0 3 25 1 Week 3 Titans 10 18 1 2 33 1 Week 4 Ravens 9 26 0 5 19 0 Week 6 49ers 17 84 0 2 7 0 Week 7 @Colts 11 74 1 2 20 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 9 37 0 1 2 0

